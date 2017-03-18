PHOTO: Great Experience – Nottingham Forest Star Loved Derby County Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Zach Clough has dubbed the derby clash between Nottingham Forest and Derby County, which finished 2-2, a "great experience" and delighted in scoring for Mark Warburton's men.



In what was Warburton's first match in charge of Forest and Gary Rowett's bow as Derby boss, Clough fired the Reds ahead at the City Ground with just five minutes on the clock.











While Forest maintained their lead heading into the half time break, quick fire goals from Matej Vydra (47th minute) and David Nugent (53rd minute) turned the Championship encounter on its head.



It appeared the Rams were set to take all three points, but deep into injury time Daniel Pinillos popped up to head Forest to a 2-2 draw.



Great experience today, delighted to get another goal for the reds ⚽️ The boys carried on right till the end to get a much deserved point 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gh7R0BgHLj — Zach Clough (@ZachClough) March 18, 2017



Clough was delighted to have been part of the game between two fierce rivals and even happier to his the back of the net at the City Ground.

He took to social media to post a photograph of himself celebrating his goal and wrote: "Great experience today, delighted to get another goal for the reds.



"The boys carried on right till the end to get a much deserved point."



The result leaves Forest only one point and two places above the drop zone in the Championship, while Derby are sat in tenth spot and nine points off the playoff places.



Next up for Forest is a trip to Deepdale to play Simon Grayson's Preston North End side after the international break on 1st April.



They then head to Wolverhampton Wanderers for a Tuesday night fixture.

