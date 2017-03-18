XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/03/2017 - 18:12 GMT

PHOTO: Great Experience – Nottingham Forest Star Loved Derby County Clash

 




Zach Clough has dubbed the derby clash between Nottingham Forest and Derby County, which finished 2-2, a "great experience" and delighted in scoring for Mark Warburton's men.

In what was Warburton's first match in charge of Forest and Gary Rowett's bow as Derby boss, Clough fired the Reds ahead at the City Ground with just five minutes on the clock.




While Forest maintained their lead heading into the half time break, quick fire goals from Matej Vydra (47th minute) and David Nugent (53rd minute) turned the Championship encounter on its head.

It appeared the Rams were set to take all three points, but deep into injury time Daniel Pinillos popped up to head Forest to a 2-2 draw.
 


Clough was delighted to have been part of the game between two fierce rivals and even happier to his the back of the net at the City Ground.

He took to social media to post a photograph of himself celebrating his goal and wrote: "Great experience today, delighted to get another goal for the reds.

"The boys carried on right till the end to get a much deserved point."

The result leaves Forest only one point and two places above the drop zone in the Championship, while Derby are sat in tenth spot and nine points off the playoff places.

Next up for Forest is a trip to Deepdale to play Simon Grayson's Preston North End side after the international break on 1st April.

They then head to Wolverhampton Wanderers for a Tuesday night fixture.
 