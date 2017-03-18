Pontus Jansson On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to high-flying Brighton at Elland Road in a Championship fixture this afternoon.



The Whites still hold faint hopes of reeling in either Brighton or Newcastle to book an automatic promotion spot, but are likely to have to beat the Seagulls to keep their hopes alive.











Garry Monk's men lost the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, going down 2-0, a game which also saw Kalvin Phillips sent off.



Aiming to pick up all three points, Monk goes with the experienced Rob Green between the sticks, while Gaetano Berardi slots in at right-back with Luke Ayling suspended. Charlie Taylor is left-back, while Kyle Bartley and Liam Cooper are the central defensive pairing. In midfield, Monk picks Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira. Behind striker Chris Wood are Hadi Sacko, Pablo Hernandez and Alfonso Pedraza.



From the bench, Monk can call for Pontus Jansson, while Souleymane Doukara is an attacking option.



Leeds United Team vs Brighton



Green, Berardi, Bartley, Cooper, Taylor, Bridcutt, Vieira, Sacko, Hernandez, Pedraza, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Jansson, O'Kane, Barrow, Roofe, Dallas, Doukara

