06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/03/2017 - 21:46 GMT

Rangers Draw Gives Celtic Reality Check – Stephen Craigan

 




Stephen Craigan believes that Celtic had become complacent ahead of last weekend's derby clash against Rangers, which ended 1-1 at Parkhead, and the result gives Brendan Rodgers' men a reality check.

The Bhoys had been expected to hand out a drubbing to their fierce rivals, having already beaten the Gers on three occasions this term heading into the match.




But Rangers managed to claim a draw and Craigan feels that the game will serve as a reality check for Celtic ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final clash between the two clubs.

Craigan said on BT Sport Facebook Live: "I think it maybe gives Celtic a little bit of a reality check.
 


"There had maybe been a little bit of complacency setting in", the Motherwell Under-20s boss continued.

"So I think it will spur them on.

"I expect Celtic to win, of course I do, they are the better team.

"However, Rangers will take a lot of heart from last week", Craigan added.

Rangers will head into the Celtic semi-final clash under new manager Pedro Caixinha, whose first match in charge on Saturday saw the Gers beat Hamilton 4-0 at Ibrox.

Celtic however are gunning for a treble, having won the Scottish League Cup already and all but secured the Scottish Premiership title.
 