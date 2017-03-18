Rangers Draw Gives Celtic Reality Check – Stephen Craigan

Follow @insidefutbol





Stephen Craigan believes that Celtic had become complacent ahead of last weekend's derby clash against Rangers, which ended 1-1 at Parkhead, and the result gives Brendan Rodgers' men a reality check.



The Bhoys had been expected to hand out a drubbing to their fierce rivals, having already beaten the Gers on three occasions this term heading into the match.











But Rangers managed to claim a draw and Craigan feels that the game will serve as a reality check for Celtic ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final clash between the two clubs.



Craigan said on BT Sport Facebook Live: " I think it maybe gives Celtic a little bit of a reality check .





"There had maybe been a little bit of complacency setting in", the Motherwell Under-20s boss continued.

"So I think it will spur them on.



"I expect Celtic to win, of course I do, they are the better team.



"However, Rangers will take a lot of heart from last week", Craigan added.



Rangers will head into the Celtic semi-final clash under new manager Pedro Caixinha, whose first match in charge on Saturday saw the Gers beat Hamilton 4-0 at Ibrox.



Celtic however are gunning for a treble, having won the Scottish League Cup already and all but secured the Scottish Premiership title.

