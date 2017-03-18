XRegister
06 October 2016

18/03/2017 - 14:11 GMT

Sam Byram Starts – West Ham Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially confirmed their team that will play host to reigning champions Leicester City in a Premier League fixture this afternoon at the London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic knows his men will be facing a team high on confidence after booking a spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League; Leicester have been drawn to play Atletico Madrid.




Bilic picks Darren Randolph between the sticks, with Winston Reid and Jose Fonte the central defensive pairing. Sam Byram and Aaron Cresswell line up as full-backs.

Pedro Obiang will look to control midfield, while Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio and Andre Ayew pose an attacking threat behind striker Andy Carroll.

From the bench, Bilic can call for Robert Snodgrass if needed, while Sofiane Feghouli is another attack minded option.

 


West Ham United Team vs Leicester City

Randolph, Byram, Reid, Fonte, Cresswell, Kouyate, Obiang, Antonio, Lanzini, Ayew, Carroll

Substitutes: Adrian, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Collins, Masuaku, Fernandes