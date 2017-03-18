This Is Why Brighton Game Will Suit Leeds United – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels Brighton & Hove Albion’s playing style will suit the Whites, ahead of the two clubs’ meeting at Elland Road this evening.



The Seagulls are one of the favourites to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League next season as they presently find themselves in second spot with 77 points from 37 games, level on points with leaders Newcastle United.











On the other hand, Leeds are putting in a serious promotion push themselves after years of underachieving, with Garry Monk’s team currently being fifth in the Championship table with 66 points from 37 outings.



However, the Yorkshire giants have often struggled against teams who sit back and defend, which was evident from their goalless draw against Queens Park Rangers last weekend.





But Gray thinks Leeds will benefit from Brighton’s style of play because Chris Hughton’s side will come to Elland Road looking to win the contest.

“I think Brighton will definitely come here to try and win the match because that’s the way they play the game”, the Whites legend said on LUTV.



“I think they are confident about their ability that they can come here and go to any place and get three points.



“I think that will suit us a little bit.



"We play against sides who sit back and defend, we find it a little bit more difficult.



“That’s why I think we look more dangerous away from home when the teams are on a break, and we are good at that.



“You would expect Brighton to have a fair amount of possession, given the players they have got, their position in the league and how they have been playing this season.



“But that might suit us.”



Leeds are unbeaten in their last six Championship games, drawing three of those.

