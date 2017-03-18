Too Much Water May Kill The Plant – Pedro Caixinha Won’t Rush Revolution

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has stated that he is cautious about not overloading his charges with too many changes and fresh ideas so soon after his arrival.



The Gers appointed Caixinha as their new manager after he left Qatari club Al Gharafa, with the Portuguese signing a deal until 2020 with the Glasgow giants last weekend.











Caixinha, whose first game in charge of Rangers will be against Hamilton Academical, was present in the stands at Parkhead last Sunday as the Light Blues scored a late goal to hold Celtic to a 1-1 draw.



And the 46-year-old, who explained that he is still in the process of assessing information about Rangers, insisted that he is in no rush to implement all his ideas at once as it may be too much to take for the players.





“I have been assessing all the information I can to prepare”, he told Rangers TV.

“Mainly, I have been concerned about our team – to know our players and to pass on the right amount of information and the right amount of training.



“Too much water may kill the plant, so we are trying to implement our methodology, and we know they are a little bit different which may mean the body is not ready to receive that, so we need to have a balance between all the situations.”



Besides Al Gharafa, Caixinha counts Uniao Leiria, Nacional and Santos Laguna amongst his former employers.

