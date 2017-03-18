XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/03/2017 - 12:13 GMT

Too Much Water May Kill The Plant – Pedro Caixinha Won’t Rush Revolution

 




New Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has stated that he is cautious about not overloading his charges with too many changes and fresh ideas so soon after his arrival.

The Gers appointed Caixinha as their new manager after he left Qatari club Al Gharafa, with the Portuguese signing a deal until 2020 with the Glasgow giants last weekend.




Caixinha, whose first game in charge of Rangers will be against Hamilton Academical, was present in the stands at Parkhead last Sunday as the Light Blues scored a late goal to hold Celtic to a 1-1 draw.

And the 46-year-old, who explained that he is still in the process of assessing information about Rangers, insisted that he is in no rush to implement all his ideas at once as it may be too much to take for the players.
 


“I have been assessing all the information I can to prepare”, he told Rangers TV.

“Mainly, I have been concerned about our team – to know our players and to pass on the right amount of information and the right amount of training.

“Too much water may kill the plant, so we are trying to implement our methodology, and we know they are a little bit different which may mean the body is not ready to receive that, so we need to have a balance between all the situations.”

Besides Al Gharafa, Caixinha counts Uniao Leiria, Nacional and Santos Laguna amongst his former employers.
 