06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/03/2017 - 20:12 GMT

Very Good Performance – Garry Monk Pours Praise On Leeds After Brighton Beaten

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has hailed his side for a "very good performance" against Brighton after they ran out 2-0 winners at Elland Road.

The first half was a forgettable affair between the promotion hopefuls, with little in the way of action.




Things went up a notch just after the hour mark when Leeds, who had been building pressure, pulled ahead through Chris Wood. The striker was picked out by Charlie Taylor and rose high to direct a header into the corner of the net.

Brighton looked to respond, but were killed off when Wood grabbed Leeds' second in the 85th minute, making no mistake from the penalty spot after Souleymane Doukara was tripped in the box.
 


Leeds sit fourth in the league table and have closed the gap on Brighton, who are second, to eight points, with just eight games left to play in the regular campaign.

Monk was delighted with what he saw and feels the whole team put in a shift to earn the full three points.

"I think it was a very good performance considering who we were playing against – a top team and a top manager", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"We limited a very dangerous side to not much and this group put in a really high-level performance, again.

"I think we'd missed a couple of chances before Wood's first goal but we kept pushing, kept trying to carve them open.

"I don't really think there was a single player you could pick out – it was everyone. We tried to wrestle the front foot from them and overall I think we were the team that looked most on the front foot.

"I keep saying it but Brighton are a brilliant side."

And Monk admitted that when it came to Wood's spot-kick to make it 2-0, he did not watch.

"I don't watch penalties – I pick someone in the crowd and focus on them. If they stand up, I know it's gone in. If they sit down, I know it hasn't!"

Leeds now go into the international break and are next in action on 1st April when they take a trip to fifth placed Reading.
 