What An Atmosphere – Out-of-favour Leeds Star Hails Elland Road Experience From Stands

Out-of-favour Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson has hailed the atmosphere at Elland Road during Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton.



Antonsson was signed from Swedish outfit Kalmar last summer, but has failed to make an impact at Leeds and is now regularly overlooked for matchday squads, something which has led to him being linked with a return to Sweden.











He was again out of the squad for the game against Brighton and took in the Championship clash from the stands at Elland Road.



And following the win Antonsson was keen to salute the atmosphere at the ground.



What a performance from the boys today and what an athmosphere it was! Unbelievable 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #MOT pic.twitter.com/AeXYKkN6ws — Marcus Antonsson (@AntonssonMarcus) March 18, 2017



He posted a short video clip on social media and wrote: "What a performance from the boys today and what an atmosphere it was!

"Unbelievable", Antonsson added.



Antonsson will be hoping to be handed a chance by head coach Garry Monk to work his way back into the team at Leeds before the end of the season.



The Whites, who are fourth, look to have all but secured a playoff spot and Monk may rest players near to the end of the regular season, which could open the door for the Swede.

