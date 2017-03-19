Aitor Karanka Could Have Ditched Middlesbrough For Bigger Club – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Aitor Karanka could have left Middlesbrough for a bigger team after he won promotion with the Teesside club last season.



Karanka parted ways with Middlesbrough earlier in the week after results steadily declined at the Riverside Stadium and the club took the decision to try and survive in the Premier League by sacking him.











The Spaniard was on Mourinho’s backroom staff at Real Madrid and the Manchester United manager still shares a close friendship with Karanka off the pitch.



And Mourinho stressed that despite Karanka’s dismissal from the club, no one can airbrush the work he did at Middlesbrough to save them from brink of relegation to League One and guide the side to promotion to the Premier League.





The Portuguese also revealed that Karanka could have left Boro for a bigger club after he brought them back to the Premier League last season but decided to continue his good work at the Riverside Stadium.

Asked if his side’s 3-1 win over Boro was justice for his old friend Karanka, Mourinho told a post-match press conference: “Justice for Karanka is the work he did here.



“People cannot delete the good things that we do at clubs, no matter what happens. I was sacked by Chelsea, people now don’t like me but nobody can go there and delete what I did.



“He came here with 8,000 to 10,000 people in the stadium, almost going to League One and then he kept them in the division, goes to the playoff final, could have left the club but decided to stay, promotion, could have left the club for better, I know what I am saying, but he stayed.



“He stayed for the fans, for the owner and the players; he lost a good opportunity to go to a bigger club, I repeat I know what I am saying, and in the end he loses his job.



“That is football and I am sure he wants the team to stay in the division and the fans to stay in the Premier League.



“Honestly, I don’t think he is happy that we won.”

