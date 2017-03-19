XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2017 - 14:33 GMT

Fantastic Moment – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Delights at International Break

 




New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is delighted that an international break has arrived so soon after him taking charge at Ibrox.

The Portuguese led Rangers in his first match on Saturday and saw his men brush aside Hamilton 4-0 in a Scottish Premiership clash.




Caixinha will now have to wait another two weeks for his second game in charge of Rangers as the international break has now arrived.

But the Portuguese feels the break is a positive as he will have a solid chunk of time to drill the Rangers players in his methods, dubbing the opportunity to do so a "fantastic moment".
 


"It is a fantastic moment now because we have an international break so in two weeks there will be more or less 13 days of work", Caixinha told Rangers TV.

"It is going to give us more time to focus on the detail, to add some more behaviours and it is going to be an important two weeks of work", he added.

Rangers are next in action on 1st April when Motherwell travel to Ibrox to provide the opposition in a league fixture, a game which is then followed by a midweek trip to take on Kilmarnock.

Caixinha will get his first taste of an Old Firm game on 23rd April, when Rangers take on Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.
 