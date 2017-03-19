Fantastic Moment – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Delights at International Break

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is delighted that an international break has arrived so soon after him taking charge at Ibrox.



The Portuguese led Rangers in his first match on Saturday and saw his men brush aside Hamilton 4-0 in a Scottish Premiership clash.











Caixinha will now have to wait another two weeks for his second game in charge of Rangers as the international break has now arrived.



But the Portuguese feels the break is a positive as he will have a solid chunk of time to drill the Rangers players in his methods, dubbing the opportunity to do so a "fantastic moment".





"It is a fantastic moment now because we have an international break so in two weeks there will be more or less 13 days of work", Caixinha told Rangers TV.

"It is going to give us more time to focus on the detail, to add some more behaviours and it is going to be an important two weeks of work", he added.



Rangers are next in action on 1st April when Motherwell travel to Ibrox to provide the opposition in a league fixture, a game which is then followed by a midweek trip to take on Kilmarnock.



Caixinha will get his first taste of an Old Firm game on 23rd April, when Rangers take on Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

