06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/03/2017 - 15:39 GMT

Fernandinho Right-Back – Manchester City Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Pep Guardiola has named his Manchester City matchday squad that will take on Liverpool in a Premier League clash later today at the Eithad Stadium.

The Spaniard has gone with a back four with John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi forming the central defensive partnership and Fernandinho and Gael Clichy fulfilling the full-back roles against an attacking Liverpool team.




Yaya Toure will be the holding midfielder in a very attacking looking team, which consists of Sergio Aguero leading the front line with Leroy Sane, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling providing support. Kelechi Iheanaco and Nolito are the attacking options Guardiola has on the bench

Manchester City lost at Anfield earlier in the season and given Liverpool's record against top six sides this season, the home team will be be keen to stop the Reds from doing a league double.

 


Manchester City Team vs Liverpool

Caballero, Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Sagna, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Iheanacho, Garcia