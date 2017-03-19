Garry Monk All About Team Spirit – Leeds Star Says No Room To Mope At Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has insisted that he remained professional and part of the group despite not getting the opportunities to play this season.



Cooper made his eight league starts and only his tenth league appearance this season when he played the full 90 minutes in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Brighton at Elland Road on Saturday.











With Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley establishing a good central defensive partnership, chances have been limited for the 25-year-old former Hull defender.



However, Cooper believes that he has learned a lot about himself during a difficult season and has developed a different view of the game from the sidelines.





The Leeds defender admits that he didn’t really enjoy being on the sidelines this term but believes that he has done his bit for the squad by remaining professional and not moaning about his lack of opportunities.

Cooper said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I have a learned a lot about myself.



“I have seen it from a different side and something I never had to experience before.



“I am not certain I enjoyed it as obviously I would love to play more but the gaffer is massive on team spirit and I’d like to think that I have been very good around the place and get along with the boys.



“It’s a great team to part of and hopefully that can continue.”



A former Leeds captain, Cooper has found opportunities hard to come by this season but is hopeful that his performance last night will be able to convince Monk about his qualities.

