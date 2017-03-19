XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/03/2017 - 14:16 GMT

He’s Incredible Talent – Marc Overmars Makes No Bones On Everton Target

 




Marc Overmars believes that Everton and Manchester United linked striker Kasper Dolberg is an "incredible talent" and explained he hopes the youngster stays at Ajax for the long term.

Dolberg's performances at Ajax have led to several sides looking at potentially launching a summer transfer window swoop for the striker, Serie A side Napoli being one of the latest clubs linked.




Director of football Overmars makes no bones about how good Dolberg is and stressed he hopes that the striker will resist the lure of heading to a bigger league in order to continue at the Amsterdam ArenA.

"We must not forget that Kasper is a very good player", Overmars told Sky Italia.
 


"He has incredible talent and I hope he stays for a long time at Ajax, a long time", the former Arsenal winger added.

Despite Dolberg being just 19 years old, he has already clocked up 40 appearances for Ajax in the current campaign, scoring a superb 18 goals in the process.

His contract with the Dutch giants runs until the summer of 2021.

He won his first senior cap for Denmark in November last year.
 