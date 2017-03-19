International Break Timing Not Good For Me, Leeds United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Cooper admits that the international break has come at the wrong time for him personally as he would have liked to play another game sooner rather than later.



Cooper had to wait for his opportunity before being recalled into the starting eleven in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Brighton as Garry Monk’s side consolidated their position in the Championship’s top six.











It was only the defender’s ninth league appearance this season and his eighth Championship start as he had to wait and watch from the sidelines as Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson formed a solid defensive partnership.



However, Cooper will have to wait a fortnight to get another chance to play because of the international break and he admits it has come at the wrong time for him.





However, he believes his team-mates will need a much needed break and rest before the business end of the season.

Asked if the international break has come at the wrong time, Cooper said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Definitely for me yeah.



“Obviously I would like a game as soon as possible, but that’s how it is and the lads who have been playing games can get a rest.



“But we’ll be working hard when we are in.”

