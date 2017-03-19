It’s Going To Get Tough – Former Tottenham Star Expects Spurs To Drop Out of Top Four

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Paul Walsh feels that Spurs might drop out of the Premier League's top four and miss out on Champions League football next season.



Mauricio Pochettino's side edged out Southampton 2-1 at White Hart Lane on Sunday to continue to sit in second spot in the league standings, ten points adrift of leaders Chelsea.











With third placed Manchester City and fourth placed Liverpool playing out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, Spurs increased their advantage over both clubs and are now two points ahead of the Citizens and three clear of the Reds.



But Walsh, who expects Manchester United, currently fifth, to force their way into the top four, has a feeling Spurs could drop out, while he also thinks Arsenal will miss out on Champions League football.





" This might be the year for Arsenal not to be in it", Walsh said on LFC TV, after taking in Liverpool's draw at the Etihad.