I’ve Been Professional and Waited For My Chance – Leeds United Star On Recall

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper admits that he had to wait for his chance this season at Elland Road, but is confident that he has repaid Garry Monk’s faith in him.



Cooper took Pontus Jansson’s place in defence against Brighton on Saturday as the Swede was dropped to the bench but Leeds went on to record an important 2-0 win at Elland Road.











It was Cooper’s tenth league appearance this season and only his seventh start in the Championship and he admits that he was delighted to finally get the opportunity to get into the team.



He admits that it has been a difficult season for him as he had to bide his time and wait for his chance but feels he has a different view of the game because of the experience.





And the defender is hopeful that he proved that Monk was right to slot him into the side against a team of Brighton’s quality.

Cooper said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The gaffer just called me into his office and told me that I am playing tomorrow.



“I was just delighted as obviously I have waited a long time, I have been professional and I have helped the team from the other side.



“It’s been a different season as obviously I have played a lot of games before and it’s been different as I have seen it from a different point of view.



“But you have just got to stay professional and wait for your chance and I’d like to think that I have repaid the gaffer by putting in a good performance tonight.”



Cooper will be hoping to keep his place when Leeds return to action after the international break.

