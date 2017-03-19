Leeds United Star Handed Scotland Call-up

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has been called up to the Scotland squad ahead of next week's international break.



The centre-back was recalled to the Whites starting eleven on Saturday and played his part in Leeds beating Brighton 2-0 at Elland Road.











Now Cooper's weekend has got even better with a call-up to the senior Scotland squad.



The Scottish FA announced that Matt Phillips, James McArthur and Grant Hanley have all withdrawn from the squad, with Cooper being added to Gordon Strachan's group.





Cooper, 25, has never been capped by Scotland at senior level, but has represented his country at Under-17 and Under-19 level .