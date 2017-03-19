XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/03/2017 - 21:50 GMT

Leeds United Star Handed Scotland Call-up

 




Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has been called up to the Scotland squad ahead of next week's international break.

The centre-back was recalled to the Whites starting eleven on Saturday and played his part in Leeds beating Brighton 2-0 at Elland Road.




Now Cooper's weekend has got even better with a call-up to the senior Scotland squad.

The Scottish FA announced that Matt Phillips, James McArthur and Grant Hanley have all withdrawn from the squad, with Cooper being added to Gordon Strachan's group.
 


Cooper, 25, has never been capped by Scotland at senior level, but has represented his country at Under-17 and Under-19 level.

Scotland have a double header of fixtures over the international break with a friendly against Canada first up on Wednesday.

Strachan's side then host Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden on Sunday.
 