Made It Tough For Ourselves – Brendan Rodgers As Celtic Edge Out Dundee

Brendan Rodgers feels his Celtic side made it tougher for themselves than it should have been in their 2-1 win over Dundee at Dens Park.



Jozo Simunovic scored on the stroke of half time at Dens Park to give Celtic the lead going into the break in the Scottish Premiership fixture, and Stuart Armstrong found the back of the net in the 52nd minute as the Bhoys looked in cruise control against Dundee.











However, the home side were thrown a lifeline when substitute Faissal El Bakhtaoui reduced the deficit in the 76th minute and Celtic had to defend hard in the final few minutes of the game to keep Dundee at bay and earn the three points.



Rodgers admits that he knew that it would be a tough game for his team at Dens Park, but feels his side made it more difficult for themselves by not taking their chances and killing off the game.





However, he is pleased to see his defenders stood up when required and kept Dundee from scoring an equaliser, which allowed Celtic to get another win on their road to wining the Scottish Premiership again.

Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland: "We've seen Dundee of late and they have picked up of late.



"They make things very difficult and we knew it would be a tough game.



"But we deserved the win and made it tougher at the end than it should have been.



"We had chances to make it more comfortable and we gave away a poor goal from our position, although it was a great finish.



"They put in some high balls into our box at the end, but the players did magnificently to defend that."



Celtic remained unbeaten in domestic competition this season and are gunning to win the league title while not losing a game.

