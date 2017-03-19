Man City Could Have Scored Four, Defence Needs Sorting – Former Liverpool Star Critical

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes the Reds got out of jail against Manchester City as they again defended poorly.



The two teams played out a high-energy 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, Liverpool taking the lead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute before Sergio Aguero levelled matters in the 69th minute after connecting with a cross from Kevin De Bruyne.











Both Liverpool and Manchester City had chances to win, but McAteer was left with the feeling after the match that the Reds were poor at the back, especially for the goal, and got out of jail by managing to leave the Etihad with a point; Aguero nearly netted at the death, but fired his effort over from close range.



Indeed, the former Reds midfielder thinks Manchester City could have even scored four.





" We play such entertaining football, but at the back we need to sort that out", McAteer said on LFC TV.