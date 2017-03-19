Marcus Rashford Starts – Manchester United Team vs Middlesbrough Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Middlesbrough vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Jose Mourinho has named his Manchester United matchday squad that will take on Middlesbrough in a Premier League clash later today at the Riverside Stadium.



Injuries and suspensions to key players have forced Mourinho to ring in a few changes to his starting eleven with Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini forming the midfield two and Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly playing as a back three.











Anthony Martial is back in the squad but has only made the bench as Mourinho has opted to choose Marcus Rashford to lead the line with Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard supporting him. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is another attacking option the Manchester United manager has held back on the bench.



A win over the relegation battlers would take Manchester United up to fifth in the league table, above Arsenal and Everton.



Manchester United Team vs Middlesbrough



De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Bailley, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Rojo, Shaw, Mkhitaryan, Martial

