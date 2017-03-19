Monaco Not Giving Up On Keeping Arsenal and Chelsea Target, Fresh Contract Talks Expected

Follow @insidefutbol





AS Monaco are expected to hold talks with Tiemoue Bakayoko over a new contract for the midfielder, who has been linked with a moves to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.



The 22-year-old French midfielder has been one of the key players at Monaco, having a fantastic season in Ligue 1 and in Europe and has naturally attracted attention from clubs across the continent.











A host of the Premier League's biggest clubs are interested in snapping him up during the summer and there is also talk of Bayern Munich and Juventus keeping a close eye on the French midfield schemer.



It was also claimed recently that Monaco are preparing for life after Bakayoko next season but it has been reported now that the club are working on a deal to extend the player’s contract.





Monaco held talks with the midfielder’s representatives last year over a new deal and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, more discussions are expected to take place in the coming months.

The club are aware that European heavyweights are planning to plunder Leonardo Jardim’s impressive squad in the summer and Monaco are preparing for a big transfer window.



Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev recently said all talks over the futures of certain players have been deferred until the end of the season and the club are expected to discuss the midfielder’s plans in the summer.



Bakayoko has been called up to the France squad for the upcoming international fixtures after Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba pulled out due to a hamstring injury.

