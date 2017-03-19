Nir Bitton On Bench – Celtic Team vs Dundee Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Dundee vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play Dundee at Dens Park in a Scottish Premiership game this afternoon.



Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers goes with goalkeeper Craig Gordon between the sticks, while as the central defensive pairing he picks Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata.











Full-backs for the game are Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney, while Scott Brown will be looking to control midfield along with Callum McGregor. Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair all tuck in behind striker Moussa Dembele, as the Bhoys aim to breach Dundee's backline.



On the bench Rodgers has Leigh Griffiths as a striking option, while Patrick Roberts will also be hoping for a chance to feature. Nir Bitton is also amongst the substitutes.



Celtic Team vs Dundee



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Simunovic, Tierney, Brown, McGregor, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: Bailly, Bitton, Griffiths, Gamboa, Roberts, Sviatchenko, Eboue Kouassi

