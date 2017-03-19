XRegister
06 October 2016

19/03/2017 - 23:06 GMT

Pontus Jansson Comments Post Dropping Against Brighton

 




Pontus Jansson has hailed the team performance put in by Leeds United against Brighton on Saturday, a game he watched from the bench after being dropped from the starting eleven.

The Sweden international made way for Liam Cooper, who partnered Kyle Bartley in the centre of defence and helped Leeds record a clean sheet in their 2-0 win.




Instantly speculation was rife that Jansson had done something to anger head coach Garry Monk, who said post match that he will always do what is needed for the good of the team.

Now Jansson has commented on Leeds' victory, ahead of the international break.
 


He wrote on Twitter: "Really proud to see our performance yesterday and we showed that we really are a strong team together.

"Now off to the national team and qualify", Jansson added.

It remains to be seen whether Jansson can win a recall to the starting eleven when Leeds resume action after the international break.

Sweden play Belarus in a World Cup qualifier and Portugal in a friendly clash.
 