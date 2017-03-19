XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/03/2017 - 15:31 GMT

Ragnar Klavan Starts – Liverpool Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Reds have seen Manchester United close to within three points of them following the Red Devils' win at Middlesbrough earlier today; Jose Mourinho's men also boast a game in hand on fourth placed Liverpool.




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his side to get the better of Manchester City, who are a point and a place better off the in Premier League and with a game in hand.

Klopp has Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while as his central defensive partnership he goes with Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan, with Dejan Lovren on the bench. Georginio Wijnaldum is included in midfield, alongside Emre Can, while Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino carry the attacking threat.

On the bench Klopp has Divock Origi if he needs to bring on another striker, while Lucas Leiva is an experienced option.

 


Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Lucas, Lovren, Origi
 