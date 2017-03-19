Rather Europa League Success Than Top Four Finish, Jose Mourinho Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that he would prefer to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League but feels it is important that his side kept themselves in touch in the top four race.



A 3-1 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium lifted Manchester United to fifth in the league table and they are now just three points from Liverpool in fourth with one game in hand.











Despite the scoreline, Manchester United had to work hard to earn their victory over Boro and Mourinho has stressed the importance of the three points in relation to his side keeping their hopes of finishing in the top four alive.



However, the Manchester United manager revealed that he would prefer to win the Europa League, where they will be playing in the quarter-finals against Anderlecht next month, to qualify for the Champions League as it means another trophy for his side this season.





But he admits that it is also very important that Manchester United keep pace with others in the top four race, in case they fail in the knockout competition in the latter stages.

Mourinho told reporters after the game: “It’s a good win as it keeps us alive in the top four race.



“If we didn’t win this match today we would have lost the chance to [take advantage] in relation to the Arsenal defeat, in relation to what is going to happen between Man City and Liverpool, so it was very important to keep us alive.



“Do I prefer to finish fourth or win the Europa League? I prefer winning the Europa League because it gives us the same, Champions League football but it also gives us trophy, prestige and [a chance to play for] the European Super Cup.



“But we might not win the Europa League, so we have to fight until we can to try to finish fourth, which we did today without many players but the boys showed great attitude and desire.



“So it’s a massive victory for us.”



Manchester United have lifted themselves out of sixth position for the first time in four months and are unbeaten in the league since October.

