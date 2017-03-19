Right Now I’m Not Happy – Jurgen Klopp As Liverpool Draw With Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is currently not happy after his side missed several opportunities to beat Manchester City, being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.



The first goal came in the 51st minute when Roberto Firmino was fouled in the penalty area by Gael Clichy, allowing James Milner to step up and slot home from the spot.











Manchester City would not walk away empty handed though and when Kevin De Bruyne slid a cross into the box, Sergio Aguero beat Ragnar Klavan to it and tapped past Simon Mignolet.



It ended 1-1, with both sides having to settle for a share of the spoils.





Each had chances to win it and Klopp insisted after the match that he is unhappy his side could not make their opportunities count to claim what would have been an impressive victory over Pep Guardiola's men .

Klopp said on Sky Sports after the game: "We had three or four open goals in the six yard box. They had their moments too. Maybe it's okay, but I'm not happy in this moment.



"Give me a few hours and then I'm happy."



The Liverpool boss was willing to admit that Manchester City were worthy of scoring, but pointed to a spell the Reds had between the 50th and 70th minutes, during which he thinks his side should have killed the game off.



"To get a point at Manchester City for each team in the world is absolutely okay.



"There were a few situations where we couldn't defend their quality. We could have won this game, because we forced the goalkeeper into a few outstanding saves.



"We had a phase between 50-70 where we had them and didn't close the game. We let them recover on the pitch, so they came back.



"They deserved the goal, but we could have scored more. Two highly motivated sides, both wanted to win until the last seconds", he added.

