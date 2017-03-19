XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2017 - 19:11 GMT

Right Now I’m Not Happy – Jurgen Klopp As Liverpool Draw With Manchester City

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is currently not happy after his side missed several opportunities to beat Manchester City, being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The first goal came in the 51st minute when Roberto Firmino was fouled in the penalty area by Gael Clichy, allowing James Milner to step up and slot home from the spot.




Manchester City would not walk away empty handed though and when Kevin De Bruyne slid a cross into the box, Sergio Aguero beat Ragnar Klavan to it and tapped past Simon Mignolet.

It ended 1-1, with both sides having to settle for a share of the spoils.
 


Each had chances to win it and Klopp insisted after the match that he is unhappy his side could not make their opportunities count to claim what would have been an impressive victory over Pep Guardiola's men.

Klopp said on Sky Sports after the game: "We had three or four open goals in the six yard box. They had their moments too. Maybe it's okay, but I'm not happy in this moment.

"Give me a few hours and then I'm happy."

The Liverpool boss was willing to admit that Manchester City were worthy of scoring, but pointed to a spell the Reds had between the 50th and 70th minutes, during which he thinks his side should have killed the game off.

"To get a point at Manchester City for each team in the world is absolutely okay.

"There were a few situations where we couldn't defend their quality. We could have won this game, because we forced the goalkeeper into a few outstanding saves.

"We had a phase between 50-70 where we had them and didn't close the game. We let them recover on the pitch, so they came back.

"They deserved the goal, but we could have scored more. Two highly motivated sides, both wanted to win until the last seconds", he added.
 

 