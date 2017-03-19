XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2017 - 10:56 GMT

This Proves Garry Monk Is Strong Man Who Makes Big Calls – Former Leeds Star

 




Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has pointed out that dropping Pontus Jansson from the starting eleven showed that Whites boss Garry Monk is not afraid to take the big calls at crunch moments.

The Swede’s place on the bench surprised many observers as Monk went with Liam Cooper to partner Kyle Bartley in defence against Brighton and his gamble paid off as his side scored a famous 2-0 win at Elland Road.




Leeds’ defence remained solid despite Jansson’s absence on the pitch as the Whites marched onto towards a possible playoff finish and a chance to return to the Premier League.

Whelan admits that people might disagree with the Leeds manager’s selection from time to time but feels Monk is still in the best position to make decisions regarding his playing eleven.
 


And believes by dropping a figure like Jansson from the team, the Leeds boss showed strength and his willingness to not shirk away from taking the big decisions when required.  

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Monk made a selection and it worked – the team comes before any individual player and that is always the case.

“We might not agree with his decisions at the outset, but Monk sees the team every day.

"Monk picks a side to go out there and win, and he's done that today.

"He's a strong man and he's not scared to make big decisions.

“Jansson wasn't there but Leeds still put in a strong performance.”

It remains to be seen whether Jansson returns to the Leeds starting eleven after the international break.
 