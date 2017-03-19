This Proves Garry Monk Is Strong Man Who Makes Big Calls – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has pointed out that dropping Pontus Jansson from the starting eleven showed that Whites boss Garry Monk is not afraid to take the big calls at crunch moments.



The Swede’s place on the bench surprised many observers as Monk went with Liam Cooper to partner Kyle Bartley in defence against Brighton and his gamble paid off as his side scored a famous 2-0 win at Elland Road.











Leeds’ defence remained solid despite Jansson’s absence on the pitch as the Whites marched onto towards a possible playoff finish and a chance to return to the Premier League.



Whelan admits that people might disagree with the Leeds manager’s selection from time to time but feels Monk is still in the best position to make decisions regarding his playing eleven.





And believes by dropping a figure like Jansson from the team, the Leeds boss showed strength and his willingness to not shirk away from taking the big decisions when required.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Monk made a selection and it worked – the team comes before any individual player and that is always the case.



“We might not agree with his decisions at the outset, but Monk sees the team every day.



"Monk picks a side to go out there and win, and he's done that today.



"He's a strong man and he's not scared to make big decisions.



“Jansson wasn't there but Leeds still put in a strong performance.”



It remains to be seen whether Jansson returns to the Leeds starting eleven after the international break.

