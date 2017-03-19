We Did Well – Marouane Fellaini Hails Man Utd Win at Middlesbrough

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini feels his team have done well to get three points out of tough fixture at Middlesbrough, after they ran out 3-1 winners.



Fellaini opened the scoring for Manchester United in the first half and Jose Mourinho’s men looked in cruise control when Jesse Lingard scored a screamer after the break to provide a two-goal cushion.











However, Middlesbrough were thrown a lifeline when Rudy Gestede reduced the deficit with 15 minutes to go and the Manchester United defence were under immense pressure in the final ten minutes as the home side kept putting in ball in the penalty box.



However, Antonio Valencia sealed the points in injury time when he chased down a ball to force Victor Valdes into making a mistake, which resulted in the full-back scoring a tap in to get a 3-1 result in favour of Manchester United.





Fellaini was pleased to score his first league goal this season for Manchester United, but admits at the end it was a tough game in which his side did well to leave the Riverside Stadium with three points in their bag.

The midfielder said on BT Sport: “It is always a pleasure to score.



“It was a great cross in from Ash [Ashley Young]. It was a good goal.



“The game was tough in end. They pushed and played long balls and are physical.



“We did it. We did well.”



Manchester United moved up to fifth place in the league table with the win, cutting down Liverpool’s lead in fourth to three points, while playing one game fewer.

