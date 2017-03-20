Adam Lallana Will Have Nightmares Over Etihad Miss – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool forward Paul Walsh feels Adam Lallana will have nightmares about his miss in the Reds' 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.



With the scores level at 1-1, Lallana had a great chance to win the game for Reds in the 80th minute when Roberto Firmino crossed for him with the entire goal at his mercy.











However, the England international completely miskicked the ball as the Etihad Stadium outfit heaved a big sigh of relief.



Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero was also guilty of squandering a guilt-edged chance which could have helped the Citizens to bag the full three points.





And Walsh thinks the misses will haunt Lallana and Aguero as they were great opportunities in a very important fixture.

“Lallana will have nightmares about that miss”, he said on LFC TV.



“So will Aguero.



"They were match-winning opportunities that they couldn’t take in a game of great magnitude."



After a goalless first half, Liverpool took the lead through James Milner’s penalty in the 51st minute before Aguero equalised for the hosts in the 69th minute.



Walsh, who stated that is was a great game to watch, is of the opinion that a draw was the fair result.



“In terms of pure entertainment and what we enjoy watching, it just had everything – chances, good chances, good moves, misses, contentious decisions”, he continued.



“It was great to watch and a draw was probably the fair outcome.”

