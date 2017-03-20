Arsene Wenger Is Running Dictatorship, Backroom Staff All Yes Men – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton has accused Arsene Wenger of running a dictatorship at Arsenal and populating his coaching staff with yes men.



Wenger is under extreme pressure at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal stare at missing out on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time during the Frenchman's reign.











His contract expires in the summer and Wenger is set to announce whether he has decided to extend it soon.



Sutton thinks that Wenger's last 13 years at Arsenal have been a disaster, while he feels the Frenchman is not having his decisions challenged behind the scenes as he has appointed coaches who will not disagree with him.





Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live: " The last 13 years have been a disaster and the two FA Cups have papered over the cracks.