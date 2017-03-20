XRegister
06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/03/2017 - 21:14 GMT

Beating Brighton No Fluke For Leeds United Says Former White

 




Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes that the Whites' win against promotion contenders Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday was no fluke.

The Peacocks continued with their unbeaten run in the league as they beat the visitors 2-0 at Elland Road on Saturday by virtue of a brace from striker Chris Wood.




Praising Garry Monk's men for the victory, the 42-year-old said that the win was no "fluke" and shows just how much improvement the Whites have made this season.

Brighton, the team currently placed second in the Championship table, finished third last season, by virtue of which they spent big in the summer transfer window and have the ability to score at will and be miserly in defence, according to Whelan.
 


And he believes Leeds beating Brighton was no one-off as the Whites made sure to take their chances in the game to claim the win.  

"Brighton are a team that was up there last season and spent big, score at will and have the meanest defence in the league", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Leeds have put in a fantastic performance and emerging with three points was no fluke.

"They won their physical battles and it's about taking chances.

"Brighton were always going to get chances but they never took them."
 