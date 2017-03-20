Chelsea Keeping Close Eye On Me, I Get Regular Feedback – Blues Loanee

Matt Miazga insists Chelsea are keeping a close eye on his progress while on loan at Dutch club Vitesse.
The Blues opted to send the young American defender to the Netherlands in order to boost his game time and Miazga has regularly tasted Eredivisie football with Vitesse.
He knows that Chelsea are keeping a close watch on his performances and says he has a regular conversation about his progress every three weeks.
And that is in addition to video feedback he receives from the Blues, noting what he did well and what he needs to improve in games.
"At Chelsea they're keeping an eye on me", the former New York Red Bulls man told ELF Voetbal.
"After every game I get sent videos showing good and negative moments. They are very helpful.
"I speak with them every three weeks about my progress", Miazga added.
The defender has so far made 21 senior appearances for Vitesse in the current campaign, also chipping in with two assists for his team-mates.
And Miazga, who has played in only two senior team games for Chelsea, admits he does not know what the future will hold after his loan spell with Vitesse runs out.
"The focus is to play as much as possible at Vitesse", he explained.
"After the season I will talk to Chelsea and my agent, and we will see what is next."