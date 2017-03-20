Chelsea Keeping Close Eye On Me, I Get Regular Feedback – Blues Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Matt Miazga insists Chelsea are keeping a close eye on his progress while on loan at Dutch club Vitesse.



The Blues opted to send the young American defender to the Netherlands in order to boost his game time and Miazga has regularly tasted Eredivisie football with Vitesse.











He knows that Chelsea are keeping a close watch on his performances and says he has a regular conversation about his progress every three weeks.



And that is in addition to video feedback he receives from the Blues, noting what he did well and what he needs to improve in games.





"At Chelsea they're keeping an eye on me", the former New York Red Bulls man told ELF Voetbal.