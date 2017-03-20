XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/03/2017 - 11:02 GMT

Christian Eriksen On What Spurs Beating Southampton Proves

 




Christian Eriksen feels Tottenham Hotspur’s second half performance in their 2-1 victory over Southampton on Sunday proved that his side are also capable of winning ugly.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team, who are known for their sleek style of play, took the lead in the 14th minute through Eriksen before Dele Alli doubled Spurs’ advantage form the spot 19 minutes later.




But the Saints pulled one back through James Ward-Prowse seven minutes after half-time and put Tottenham under severe pressure as they searched for the equaliser.

However, the hosts managed to protect their slender advantage and claim the full three points, despite not being at their best in the second half at White Hart Lane.
 


And Eriksen, who thinks Tottenham should have scored more than two goals in the first 45 minutes, was impressed with his side’s ability to bag the full points in spite of not being at their best after the half-time break.

“We showed our ability on the ball and created enough chances to score more goals and maybe we should have scored more to make it easier in the second half”, the Denmark international told Spurs TV.

“That didn’t happen and that’s why the pressure came to us at the end.

“The second half was a different game but we showed we’ve matured from last season where we only conceded one goal not two when we were 2-0 up.

“We showed we’re capable of winning 2-1 in an ugly second half and we need to keep doing that.”

Tottenham have been impressive at both ends of the pitch this season; while the north London club have scored 55 goals in 28 games, they have conceded just 21 times, the joint-lowest in the Premier League with leaders Chelsea.

Eriksen believes Spurs’ impressive attacking and defensive records are down to the team-spirit Pochettino has managed to instil in the squad.

“We’re one of the teams with the fewest goals conceded so we’re doing well that well”, he continued.

“We score a lot of goals but we also defend well.

“We work together as a team and that’s something the gaffer has instilled in us.”
 