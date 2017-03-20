Garry Monk’s Developed Me On And Off Pitch – Leeds United Favourite Hails Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson is in no mood to criticise Leeds United head coach Garry Monk after being dropped from the Whites starting eleven for Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton.



Eyebrows were raised when the Leeds team was revealed shortly before kick off, with Jansson dropped to the bench and Liam Cooper put into the side in his place.











Jansson has formed an impressive partnership with Kyle Bartley at the back, but Monk opted to put Cooper into the team, leading to instant talk that Jansson had stepped out of line in training.



And Jansson is not willing to open up on what happened, telling Swedish daily Expressen: "It stays between me and the coach. It was the coach's decision and that's just to be accepted.





"Obviously you are disappointed because you always want to play, but I stand behind the team and the coach 100 per cent", he added.