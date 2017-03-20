Garry Monk’s Developed Me On And Off Pitch – Leeds United Favourite Hails Boss

Pontus Jansson is in no mood to criticise Leeds United head coach Garry Monk after being dropped from the Whites starting eleven for Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton.
Eyebrows were raised when the Leeds team was revealed shortly before kick off, with Jansson dropped to the bench and Liam Cooper put into the side in his place.
Jansson has formed an impressive partnership with Kyle Bartley at the back, but Monk opted to put Cooper into the team, leading to instant talk that Jansson had stepped out of line in training.
And Jansson is not willing to open up on what happened, telling Swedish daily Expressen: "It stays between me and the coach. It was the coach's decision and that's just to be accepted.
"Obviously you are disappointed because you always want to play, but I stand behind the team and the coach 100 per cent", he added.
And Jansson insists that Monk has been superb for him since he joined Leeds, with the former Swansea City manager having developed him both as a player and a person.
The Swede also maintains he did not step out of line with Monk.
"No, absolutely not [I didn’t misbehave]. There was no such thing. I got an explanation, but it stays between me and the coach.
"I always give everything for the team and it is clear that you get disappointed when you do not get to play.
"But Garry Monk has meant a lot to me and developed me both as a person and on the pitch.
"He has made me mature on many levels", Jansson added.
All eyes will be on whether Monk hands Jansson a recall to the starting eleven after the international break when Leeds return to Championship action, though Cooper may feel hard done by to have to make way.
The Swede is now a permanent member of the Leeds squad after the club agreed a deal to sign him as soon as his loan from Torino expires.