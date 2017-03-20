I Think It’s Pretty Clear – Celtic Coach Responds To Pedro Caixinha Claim

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies believes it is "pretty clear" that the Bhoys have the best squad of players in Scotland, despite new Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha saying otherwise.



Caixinha has just taken charge at Rangers and claims that the squad at Ibrox is the best in Scotland, regardless of their current league placing.











Davies, whose Celtic side took another step towards winning the Scottish Premiership title by beating Dundee on Sunday, feels the league table speaks for itself as regards which club have the best squad at their disposal.



The Celtic boss admits he has heard Caixinha's comments, but cannot agree with the Portuguese.





" I was told about that, I didn’t actually see it myself", Davies was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.