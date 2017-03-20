XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/03/2017 - 15:14 GMT

I Think It’s Pretty Clear – Celtic Coach Responds To Pedro Caixinha Claim

 




Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies believes it is "pretty clear" that the Bhoys have the best squad of players in Scotland, despite new Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha saying otherwise.

Caixinha has just taken charge at Rangers and claims that the squad at Ibrox is the best in Scotland, regardless of their current league placing.




Davies, whose Celtic side took another step towards winning the Scottish Premiership title by beating Dundee on Sunday, feels the league table speaks for itself as regards which club have the best squad at their disposal.

The Celtic boss admits he has heard Caixinha's comments, but cannot agree with the Portuguese.
 


"I was told about that, I didn’t actually see it myself", Davies was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.

"Everyone can have their own opinion on what they think. I think it’s pretty clear for anybody looking at the league, where it’s at.

"We have certainly had an incredible season judging by that comment.

"But we’re fine, we’re focused on ourselves, we do our talking on the pitch and we take care of business on the pitch and we’ll always be that way", he added.

Rangers gave Caixinha a winning start by beating Hamilton 4-0 at Ibrox on Saturday, but the Portuguese's belief in his squad is set to be tested between now and the end of the season, with notably a Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic on the agenda.
 