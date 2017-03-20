XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/03/2017 - 21:22 GMT

I Want To Keep Playing Games – West Ham Starlet Stresses Starting Eleven Desire

 




West Ham right-back Sam Byram has stressed his desire to get more games for the first team and keep on impressing in the process.

The 23-year-old was on the pitch for the full course of the 90 minutes as his team succumbed to their third defeat in five league matches, going down 3-2 to champions Leicester City at the weekend.




While expressing his disappointment with the result, the former Leeds United man took time to stress his pleasure at managing the full 90 minutes for just the fourth time this season.

Having missed more than three months of action with a hamstring injury, Byram now hopes to build on his fitness by working hard on the training ground and getting more games in the process.
 


“I try to stay off social media as much as I can and just focus on myself in training and how I can make myself better and help the team”, Byram told his club's official website, after being told online his display was praised.  

“I’ve said ever since I’ve been here that I want to improve and keep getting better.

“It’s nice for me to get a start and get some fitness, which is what I’ve needed.

"I think you can train as much as you want but, to get match fitness, you want to play, so hopefully I can get games in and keep impressing.”

The Leeds United academy recruit, who joined the Hammers in January last year, has managed a total of 16 matches for the team this season and has set up two goals for his team-mates.
 