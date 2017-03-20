XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/03/2017 - 23:20 GMT

Jermain Defoe Would Score Goals For Celtic At Age of 45, That’s Fact – Andy Townsend

 




Andy Townsend has brushed off criticism of Jermain Defoe being picked for the England squad at the age of 34 and said the Sunderland hitman would still be scoring goals at the age of 45 if he moved to Scottish champions Celtic. 

England manager Gareth Southgate has called up Defoe, handing the veteran striker a chance to add to his total of 55 Three Lions caps.




It has been suggested in some quarters that Southgate should be looking to the future rather than selecting someone who will be 35 by the time the World Cup rolls around in 2018.

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 live, a listener suggested that age is just a number and pointed out that Chris Sutton was still scoring regularly for Celtic at the age of 33.
 


And that prompted Townsend to insist that Defoe would also score regularly at Celtic, even if he was to turn out for the Scots at the age of 45, in an indication towards the standard of the Scottish top flight being poor.

"Jermain would score when he's 45 if he went up to Celtic", Townsend said.

"That's true, that's true", he added, defending himself.

"Listen, that's a fact."

Townsend, 53, did not sample Scottish football during his career, turning out for Welling United, Weymouth, Southampton, Norwich City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and West Brom.

He also won 70 caps for the Republic of Ireland.
 