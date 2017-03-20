XRegister
20/03/2017 - 16:31 GMT

Liverpool Linked Forward In No Rush To Move Clubs

 




Liverpool target Timo Werner has stressed he is in no rush to move on from RB Leipzig, where he feels coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has helped put his career back on track. 

The forward has been one of Leipzig's standout players this season, chipping in with a superb 14 goals in 24 Bundesliga games and as such has attracted attention from other clubs.




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is mooted to be a fan, but Werner is not ready to quickly jump ship from Leipzig when things are progressing so smoothly.

Reacting to being linked with a move, Werner told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag: "I want to keep growing with RB Leipzig and keep developing here.
 


"I am still only 21 years old and still have many years ahead of me", he continued.

"I am very happy at Leipzig and joining this club has been a stroke of luck.

"I have found my way again under Ralph Hasenhuttl", Werner added.

Werner started his career at hometown club VfB Stuttgart and made his Bundesliga bow for the club in 2013 after graduating from the youth ranks.

He made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart last season, scoring six goals, and was snapped up by Leipzig last summer after the Red Bull Arena outfit offered around €10m for his services.

Werner, who has been called up for the Germany squad over the international break, could win his first cap against England on Wednesday.
 