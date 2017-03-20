Liverpool Linked Forward In No Rush To Move Clubs

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool target Timo Werner has stressed he is in no rush to move on from RB Leipzig, where he feels coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has helped put his career back on track.



The forward has been one of Leipzig's standout players this season, chipping in with a superb 14 goals in 24 Bundesliga games and as such has attracted attention from other clubs.











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is mooted to be a fan, but Werner is not ready to quickly jump ship from Leipzig when things are progressing so smoothly.



Reacting to being linked with a move, Werner told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag: "I want to keep growing with RB Leipzig and keep developing here.





" I am still only 21 years old and still have many years ahead of me", he continued.