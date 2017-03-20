XRegister
06 October 2016

20/03/2017 - 13:41 GMT

Manchester United and Real Madrid Target Hoping For AC Milan Stay

 




Manchester United and Real Madrid target Gianluigi Donnarumma has insisted that he hopes to stay at AC Milan beyond the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form for AC Milan in the present campaign, managing 10 clean sheets in 32 appearances in all competitions.




Donnarumma has often been linked with a move away from the San Siro, with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus all credited with showing interest in him.

The teenager’s present deal with AC Milan runs until the summer of 2018, but he is yet to sign a new contract with the Italian giants.
 


Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola recently slammed AC Milan after the club’s proposed takeover deal was once again postponed.

However, the youngster, who stated that he is hopeful about staying at AC Milan, explained that Raiola will take care of a fresh deal with the Rossoneri.

"I hope to stay because they are AC Milan”, the goalkeeper was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“For the renewal, my agent will think about that.”

Donnarumma, who progressed through AC Milan’s youth system, has two senior caps for Italy to his name.
 