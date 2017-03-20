Marcus Rashford Is England’s Future – Alan Shearer

Follow @insidefutbol





Alan Shearer believes that Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford represents the future for England not only for this week's international matches but also for the next few years.



The teenager has been included in the England squad along with the Jamie Vardy and Jermain Defoe by manager Gareth Southgate for the friendly against Germany followed by Sunday's World Cup qualifier versus Lithuania.











Skipper Wayne Rooney though has been overlooked as the veteran striker has been plagued with injuries of late and has largely been overlooked by his club manager Jose Mourinho, even when he has been fit.



Defending Southgate for his decision, Shearer said that Rashford represents the future for the Three Lions. At 19, he still has a number of years to play, the former striker feels, and currently performing the central striker's role at Manchester United in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he could go on to do the job for England as well, Shearer feels.





"Rashford is playing more for Manchester United, and in a central role, at the moment because of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's suspension", Shearer was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I know he didn't score for United against Middlesbrough but he played well, looked dangerous and had chances, just like he did against Chelsea in the FA Cup last week.



"At 19, Rashford represents the future – a player we will look to for the next few years, not just this week."



As far as the selection of Sunderland striker Defoe is concerned, the former Southampton man added: "Defoe isn't the future – but he has scored goals in a struggling side for Sunderland this season, with virtually every chance he has had.



"He deserves to be in the squad on current form."

