Rangers Talent Reveals Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo Admiration

Rangers starlet Aidan Wilson has revealed that besides the Light Blues, Manchester United are his other favourite football club.



The 18-year-old is a product of Rangers’ youth system, but he is yet to make his first team debut for the Gers.











And Wilson, who explained that he is a fan of Manchester United, stated that former Red Devils star Cristiano Ronaldo was his favourite player while growing up.



“My favourite other football club are Manchester United”, he told Rangers TV.





“My football idol growing up was Cristiano Ronaldo because he came from nothing and is doing really well now.”

Wilson, who was promoted to the Under-20s from the Under-17s last summer, has featured considerably for the development squad in the present squad.



And the Scotland youth international thinks his strengths are his passing range and his ability to defend in one on one situations.



“Winning one on one battles, my range of passing and defending in one on one situations”, he said, when asked about his strengths.



The young defender then went on add that his understanding of the game needs to improve and so does his left foot.



“Things I can improve on? My left foot and my understanding of the game in general”, he continued.



Wilson, who has represented Scotland up to Under-17 level, is contracted with Rangers until the summer of 2018.

