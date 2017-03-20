Right Now Chris Wood Thinks He’s World’s Best Striker – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Chris Wood is so high on confidence he must believe he is the world's best at present, former Whites forward Noel Whelan feels.



Wood has powered Leeds' push for promotion this season, overcoming the injury troubles which dogged him last term to play week in, week out for Garry Monk's men.











The New Zealand international is scoring for fun in the Championship, making a mockery of the £3m Leeds splashed out to sign him from Leicester City in the summer of 2015, and he was again on target on Saturday, helping himself to a brace as Monk's side put Brighton to the sword in a 2-0 win.



Whelan, who was watching on for BBC Radio Leeds, saw a man simply oozing with confidence.





" He just looks the complete centre forward right now – his movement, his chasing, his positioning", Whelan said.