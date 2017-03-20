Sorry, We Don’t Have Plan B And We Need One – Former Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer has bemoaned Liverpool's lack of a plan B and believes until Jurgen Klopp has one in his pocket then the Reds are unlikely to be able to win the Premier League title.



Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw away at Manchester City on Sunday to continue their fine record against the top six this season, having not suffered defeat against any of their top four rivals.











But matches against clubs further down the league, whom Liverpool are often heavily tipped to beat, have seen the Reds stumble and as such they saw their title challenge fizzle out just after Christmas.



For McAteer, Liverpool do not have a plan B which would allow them to make changes when their plan A is not working.





And against smaller sides, who often are unwilling to let Liverpool play their own game, McAteer feels the Reds must be able to win ugly.