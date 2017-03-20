Superb Body Position Without Ball – Rangers Talent Identifies First Team Inspiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Rangers defender Aidan Wilson has explained that he looks up to veteran first team star Clint Hill for inspiration.



Hill, who joined the Gers from Queens Park Rangers on a one-year deal last summer, has managed to make his mark at Ibrox despite his advancing years.











Besides helping out his team’s defence, the 38-year-old has also managed to chip in with six goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Rangers.



The veteran defender’s last-gasp goal in the 1-1 draw against Celtic earlier in the month enabled Rangers to avoid their fourth successive loss in the Old Firm derby this season.





And Wilson, who is yet to make his first team debut for Rangers, explained that he looks up to Hill, with the youngster stating that the former QPR man’s body position is always brilliant.

“Clint Hill in the first team because he is always switched on”, he told Rangers TV, when asked which first team player he looks up to for inspiration.



“Even when has not got the ball, his body position is very good.”



Hill, whose present contract with Rangers will expire in the summer, is yet to sign a new deal with the Scottish giants and his future is now in the hands of recently appointed manager Pedro Caixinha.



He counts Tranmere Rovers, Stoke City and Crystal Palace amongst his former employers.

