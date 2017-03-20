Thierry Henry Made Me Better, He Knows Football – Chelsea Starlet Praises France Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea talent Matt Miazga has revealed that his time playing alongside Arsenal legend Thierry Henry with New York Red Bulls made him a better player.



The young American defender, who is currently on loan at Dutch side Vitesse, worked with Henry at close quarters in New York as the Arsenal legend wound down his career in the MLS.











Miazga says that Henry was always keen to point out what needed to be improved and noticed what could be instantly, showing a deep understanding of the game. The France legend also took the young Miazga under his wing as he broke through into the first team ranks at the MLS side.



The Chelsea talent told ELF Voetbal: "Henry is obviously one of the best ever.





"As a young player I learned a lot from him. If I ever needed advice he was there for me. And when I broke through, he was there to encourage me, to make me better", Miazga continued.