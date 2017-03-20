Top Six Won’t Change Against Liverpool – Former Red On Reason For Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer feels the big clubs not changing their tactics when they play Liverpool is a big reason behind the Reds’ impressive form against their top six opponents this season.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who drew 1-1 with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, have now played all the top six in both home and away fixtures this season and boast of an unbeaten record against them.











However, Liverpool have often struggled against their less fancied opponents such as Hull City, Swansea City and Sunderland in the present campaign.



And McAteer thinks that the big clubs’ reluctance to change their approach against Liverpool has contributed significantly to the Merseyside giants’ inspiring performances in the high-profile games.





“You always see Liverpool at their best”, the former Liverpool star said on LFC TV, when asked about the Reds’ displays against the big teams.

“We keep talking about the top six. The top six, when the managers look on paper the top six of the 13 teams, they think pound for pound they are the best team in the league.



“They think, ‘we aren’t going to change because we’re playing Liverpool, we’ve got better players, we think we’ve got better players, our formation is better and on our day we can beat them.’



“So, they go at Liverpool and what that gives Liverpool is the opportunity to exploit the space, their game-plan comes into play and you see their more creative players on the ball a lot more.



“And that’s what you get, it just ends coming down to, certainly in the top six, who puts their chances away on the day.



“All of the top six teams have got so much quality amongst them.”



Liverpool, who presently find themselves fourth in the Premier League table with 56 points from 29 games, have however played more games than the clubs immediately above and below them in the standings.



The Anfield outfit will next take on local rivals Everton after the international break on 1st April.

