Vincent Janssen Not Good Enough But Spurs Can Cope Without Harry Kane – Alan Shearer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England captain Alan Shearer believes that missing Harry Kane won't be a big issue for Tottenham Hotspur over the next few weeks, even though he feels Vincent Janssen is not the answer to fill in for the striker.



The in-form England striker recently injured his ankle for the second time this season, missing this weekend's 2-1 win against Southampton at White Hart Lane.











While the club have confirmed that the injury isn't as serious as it was earlier in the season, they have failed to put a date on his availability.



Shearer believes that Kane missing a few games won't be that serious a problem for the Lilywhites, who have Janssen and Heung-Min Son at their disposal to cope with the England international's absence; though Shearer stresses that Janssen is not good enough.





Though Janssen is yet to find his feet at White Hart Lane, midfielders Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have stepped up and are expected to do the job in the next few weeks, according to the former England striker.

"Without Kane, Tottenham can turn to either Vincent Janssen or Son Heung-min to lead their attack.



"I don't think Janssen is good enough, and they look a better team with Son leading the line", Shearer was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"Son gives them great energy and makes runs in behind defences.



"As we saw against Southampton, that can and will create chances for the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.



"Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has called on Son and Janssen to step up while Kane is out but Alli and Eriksen did that against Saints, and both found the net.



"Eriksen was excellent again, and is having a really good season. In the first half in particular on Sunday, I thought he was superb.



"Alli has now scored in four straight games and you can tell how hungry he is for goals. Once the referee had awarded Spurs a penalty against Southampton, I saw him go chasing after the ball.



"He was the only guy who wanted it, and he tucked it away very confidently.



"Their goals meant Tottenham already have one win in the bag without Kane this weekend, and I don't see his absence being a huge issue for them over the next few weeks either."



Spurs are not next in action until after the international break and are sure to use the two-week period to push Kane further along the recovery tracks.

