We’ll Always Miss Harry Kane But Football Is Team Game – Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino believes although it is normal for Tottenham Hotspur to miss their main striker Harry Kane, the rest of the squad are motivated to continue winning games in the absence of the forward.



Kane, who has scored 24 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, missed his side’s 2-1 win over Southampton with an injury.











Despite the England international’s absence, Spurs were 2-0 up by the 33rd minute against the Saints, courtesy of goals from Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.



Although James Ward-Prowse pulled one back for the visitors at White Hart Lane shortly after half-time, Tottenham managed to hold onto their slender advantage for the remainder of the match.





And Pochettino, who admitted that the absence of a world class striker like Kane is bound to be felt, however, insisted that he has full confidence in his squad to keep the club’s winning momentum intact when the England international is out injured.

“You will always miss your main striker and someone like Harry Kane, he’s one of the best strikers in the world.



"But all we can do now is be motivated and try to take the games in the same direction and the same way we took before and try to win”, the manager was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“I have full confidence in the squad and football is always about the whole team.”



Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently second in the Premier League table, will next place Burnley after the international break on 1st April.

