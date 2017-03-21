Arsenal and Chelsea Target Tipped To “Explode” On International Scene

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Torino midfielder Claudio Ferrarese is expecting Arsenal and Chelsea target Andre Belotti to explode with the Italy national team in next year’s World Cup in Russia.



The 23-year-old forward has turned into one of Europe’s top marksman with his performances this season and has netted 22 Serie A goals, making him the top scorer in Italy’s top tier.











He has so far earned five international caps for Italy and is expected to play a bigger role under his former Torino boss Gian Piero Ventura in the national team set-up.



Ventura managed Belotti in his last season at Torino and Ferrarese feels the striker made a marked improvement as a footballer under the current Italy coach in the 2015/16 season.





And the former midfielder expects the striker to explode with the national team as well in next year’s World Cup in Russia, provided they qualify for the tournament.

Ferrarese told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Belotti owes his explosion [this season] to Ventura, who knew how to improve him at Torino.



“Now the striker is doing well with [Sinisa] Mihajlovic, but the national team coach has been very important for him.



“I expect him to explode with the national team as well, perhaps even in the World Cup.”



Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all been linked with having an interest in Belotti, but Torino are aiming to earn big money from someone who has a €100m release clause for clubs outside Italy.



And good performances for Italy at international level could further stregthen Torino's hand to demand a huge transfer fee in order to sell.

