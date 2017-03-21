Arsenal Star’s Arsene Wenger Stay Plea Motivated By Self-Interest – John Collins

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic assistant manager John Collins has indicated that it is in Olivier Giroud’s interests that Arsene Wenger stays at Arsenal as a new manager may want to sign a new centre forward.



Wenger’s future has been a topic of much conjecture in recent weeks, with a significant section of fans wanting him to leave the club after his contract expires at the end of the season.











There has been talk that Arsenal have already offered a two-year deal to the Frenchman and despite the toxic atmosphere around the club and their declining fortunes in the league this season, Wenger will sign the new contract in the coming days.



And Arsenal striker Giroud recently came out in support of his manager and insisted that the players want him to continue at the Emirates beyond the end of the season.





Collins is of the opinion that obviously Giroud respects Wenger because he is the one who brought him to the Emirates, but also indicated that there could be a slight hint of self-preservation on his part, as the new manager might want to bring in a new striker.

The former Celtic man said on BBC Radio 5 live: "Giroud is saying that [he wants Wenger to stay] because he respects the manager and the manager bought him.



"And if the manager leaves and a new man comes, he will probably want a new centre forward.



"So his position in the team will be in jeopardy."



Giroud has not been a regular for Arsenal this season but has come up with crucial goals for the club and still retains the confidence of Wenger.

